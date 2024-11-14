Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the following matches were taped for the Friday, November 15 edition of AEW Rampage.

* Hikaru Shida defeated Leila Grey with the falcon arrow.

* Mark Briscoe defeated Ari Daivari (w/ Mark Sterling) with the froggy bow — Rocky Romero came out and kept Mark Sterling from interfering, leading to the finish of the match. Briscoe gave Sterling the Jay Driller.

* Komander defeated Rocky Romero with the Cielito Lindo. Another good match. Rocky’s lucha experience really helped.

* Rush & The Beast Mortos (w/ Dralistico) defeated Richard Holliday & Alex Price. Rush pinned Holiday after the running double feet into the corner. Holliday was stretchered out.

* Ricochet defeated Dante Martin with the spirit gun in a fun, high-flying match. Dante held his own.

Additionally, the following match was taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* Red Velvet defeated Diamante in a Women’s TV Championship street fight to retain with a forward DDT into the TV title. Trash can, chains, kendo stick, chairs, ladder, table, the usual weapons.