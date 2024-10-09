After Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, All Elite Wrestling taped the following matches for this Friday night’s edition of Rampage:

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

* Kris Statlander def. Amira.

* The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher with Roderick Strong on commentary.

* Lance Archer def. Matt Brannigan with Don Callis on commentary.

* The Acclaimed came out for a promo but were attacked from behind MxM Collection, who said they’d beat them at WrestleDream and take their spot. They teased a special surprise in their corner, saying it would ensure they kill scissoring forever.

* Bryan Keith def. Rocky Romero.

