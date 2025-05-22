You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** for tonight’s episode of AEW Collisiin below, courtesy of Jim Valley of F4WOnline.com:

Dark Match:

Jon Cruz came out and asked “HOW’S IT GOING ALBUQUERQUE?”

Then he said, “I DON’T REALLY CARE!” He then called “Breaking Bad” the “worst show ever on television!” Cruz added he can’t wait to win his match and get out of town.

Manny Lemons defeated Jon Cruz.

Lots of playing to the crowd. Cruz getting booed. Lemons getting cheered. Bryce Remsburg got the loudest pop.

Cruz missed a dive off the top rope. Lemons crawled over to his fanny pack and pulled out (surprise!) a lemon! Unfortunately Cruz took it and elbow smashed it. Manny Lemons hit his “lemon drop” finish (fireman’s carry throw landing straight back rather than a flip over the shoulders onto the back) for the pin.

AEW Collision:

Some predictable results but a lot of great matches. Worth watching.

Tony Schiavone in the ring introduced TNT Champion Adam Cole who sat in for commentary.

FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing.

Tony introduced the two teams facing each other at Double or Nothing.

Cash gave Garcia and McGuiness one more chance to reconsider. They think of Garcia like a son. Sunday there’s no commentary table for Nigel, a shell of his former self, to hide behind.

Garcia said he cared about FTR a lot and he still does even if they are narcissistic sociopaths. He’s standing up for Tony Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Adam Copeland and everyone who’s tired of FTR’s antics.

Garcia fired up Nigel by saying McGuiness has “still got it”. Nigel McGuiness said he needs FTR’s guarantee that they won’t touch Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness ever again. If they do “it will be Top Guys out…for good!”

Lots of boos for FTR.

Dax said New Mexico is where the men are afraid to live in “real Mexico and the women are too ugly to live in real in real Mexico.” Dax told the crowd to “shut the fuck up”. The chanted in kind. Dax gave Nigel McGuiness the option to walk back to the commentary desk and forget all of this.

Dax gave Nigel some condescending slaps to the face. Nigel and Garcia locked FTR in submissions and made Dax and Cash tap. Nigel McGuiness said “At Double or Nothing, this ENDS!”

Video package: Comments on Mina Shirakawa from Toni Storm.

Konosuke Takeshita & RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) (w/Lance Archer & Don Callis on commentary) defeated The Outrunners and Bandido.

Fun action packed match.

Triple suplexes by Bandido and The Outrunners on all the heels as we went to commercial. Rocky Romero came off the top rope and hit both Outrunners being held in the Jackal driver by Trent and Takeshita.

Video package for Gabe Kidd.

Video package for The Sons of Texas.

Kyle Fletcher (w/ Lance Archer and Don Callis again on commentary) defeated Jay Lethal.

Josh Alexander and Takeshita ran to the ring and attacked Lethal. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong ran the heels off and saved Lethal.

Solid match. The outcome was never in question but, if you like wrestling, it’s as good of a TV match as you can ask for. Back from commercial Adam Cole said The Don Callis Family needs to be taught a lesson.

Paragon (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

Strong pinned Gibson after a Total Elimination. Another good match.

Right after, Adam Cole on commentary put out the challenge: Paragon vs The Don Callis Family at Double or Nothing.

Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis AGAIN on commentary) defeated AR Fox.

Alexander won with the C4 Spike. Another very good match.

During the match, announcers mentioned “Luscious” Lenny St Clair. That’s Luther early in his career.

Callis accepted the challenge. Kyle Fletcher, Takeshita and Josh Alexander vs Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly at Double or Nothing.

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone defeated Reyna Isis to retain.

Mone won by tap out with the Statement Maker. After the match, Jamie Hayter came out and said, “Let’s go!” Security came out and kept Hayter and Mone apart.

CMLL Trios Match: Mistico, Templario and Mascara Dorada defeated Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Magnus and Rugido).

Mascara Dorada pinned Magnus with a shooting star press. Not the best Lucha match in AEW, but the best one in awhile.

Video package on Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs Anna Jay& Harley Cameron at Double or Nothing.

Backstage comments from Kris Statlander to Willow Nightingale.

Komander & Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Rush & Dralistico.

Bailey pinned Dralistico after a spin kick by Bailey and Cilieto Lindo by Komander. Great match. Komander did a springboard twisting Moonsault from the ring to the floor that got ridiculous height.

After the match, Okada came to the ring to confront Bailey. Bailey put out his hand. Okada flipped him off. Bailey kicked Okada outside the ring and then dove onto Okada. Bailey grabbed the Continental Championship and took it up the entrance to end the show.

Tony Khan speaks.

After the show, Tony Khan came out and asked the crowd if it was true that this was only the second nationally televised wrestling show ever in New Mexico? Tony Khan promised it won’t be the last.