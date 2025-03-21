You can check out the ongoing **SPOILER** results from today’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Italy below:

Your announcers are Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring.

Before Randy can say anything, he is interrupted by the music of Kevin Owens.

Kevin says he knows what Randy wants to do, but he asks Randy to listen to him first. Kevin says he is here to tell him that he was wrong. He says he was wrong for attacking Randy and hitting him with a pile driver. Cody deserved everything he did to him. Sami deserved everything he did to him. He says Randy did not deserve it. He says Randy picked Cody over him and that made Kevin do things he regrets. If anyone can understand your anger making you do stupid things, it is you, Randy. Kevin says he is just human. Kevin says he means it and he says he can forgive Randy for picking Cody’s side if Randy can forgive Kevin for what he did to him. They can leave things in the past.

Kevin says he pulled Carmelo from the ring before Randy could kick him because he was trying to save Randy from himself and protect himself from his self. No one wants to see Randy kicking people in the head any more. You have grown and you are a better man.

We need to look to the future and the future is Wrestlemania. Kevin says he can’t think of a better moment than him and Randy becoming tag team champions. They were so close a few months ago and they should have become tag team champions. Let’s go for the tag titles.

Kevin tells the crowd to shut up and for Randy not to listen to these idiots.

Randy thinks about it and he says he should roll out of the ring and beat your ass all over the arena. What you said was intriguing. Randy says he never heard Kevin Owens admit that he was wrong. Randy says you can take that half-hearted apology and shove it up your ass. You can think what you want to sleep at night. Randy says all he wants to do is kick Kevin’s ass. You were Fight Owens Fight, now you are B*tch Owens B*tch.

You said you shouldn’t have given me that pile driver and that you were saving me? The voices are talking to me and they counsel him. The voices are telling him what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but he will kick Kevin’s head off his shoulders.

We take a look back at what happened last week between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

Match Number One: Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso versus Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura

Priest goes up the aisle and they throw punches. Priest with a forearm and Nakamura joins in to help Drew. They work ovr Priet and Jimmy with a plancha onto Drew and Nakamura.

Priest sends Drew into the ring to start the match and Jimmy with punches and kicks followed by an uppercut and chops. Jimmy with an Irish whip and he goes for a splash into the corner but Drew catches Jimmy and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew chokes Jimmy in the ropes and then he catapults his throat into the middle rope. JImmy with a jaw breaker and Nakamura tags in. Nakamura trips Jimmy and pulls him to the floor and sends him into the announce table and follows with a thrust kick. Nakamura sends Jimmy back into the ring and Nakamura with a running knee lift. Nakamura with an elbow to the back of the neck and he puts Jimmy on the top turnbuckle.

Nakamura with a running knee to the midsection and he gets a near fall. Drew tags in and Nakamura chokes Jimmy and Drew with a kick followed by a chop. Drew stomps on the hand and he applies an arm bar with a chin bar. Drew pulls Jimmy to the mat by the hair and then he knocks Priest off the apron. Drew with a deadlift suplex. Drew has a punch blocked and Jimmy with punches and chops. Drew with a back elbow and he gets a near fall.

Nakamura with a running knee to the midsection and he gets a near fall. Drew tags in and Nakamura chokes Jimmy and Drew with a kick followed by a chop. Drew stomps on the hand and he applies an arm bar with a chin bar. Drew pulls Jimmy to the mat by the hair and then he knocks Priest off the apron. Drew with a deadlift suplex. Drew has a punch blocked and Jimmy with punches and chops. Drew with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Drew with a double wrist lock. Drew with a knee tot he midsection and he knocks Priest off the apron. Jimmy with a Samoan drop and both men are down. Nakamura tags in but Priest is not on the apron to make the tag for Jimmy. Jimmy has a kick blocked but he hits a dragon whip. Priest tags in and he knocks Drew off the apron with a forearm. Priest with a back elbow to Nakamura followed by an elbow into the corner. Priest with a shoulder tackle.

Priest with a wrist lock and he goes to the turnbuckles for Old School and a cross body. Priest sets for a clothesline but Nakamura with a boot to block it and a round kick. Priest with a clothesline for a near fall. Jimmy kicks Drew to the floor and Jimmy with a kick through the ropes that sends Drew into the announce table. Nakamura knocks Jimmy off the apron with a knee. Priest with South of Heaven for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Damian Priest

After the match, Drew attacks Priest from behind and he punches Priest. Drew slams Priest’s head into the mat and punches him some more. Drew with a Claymore to Priest against the ropes and the crowd does the count down in Italian.

Braun Strowman is in the back and LA Knight stops by and he tells him that he hopes he knocks Fatu back to his factory settings. He says he will keep his eyes on them since they fight in numbers.

Braun says he cannot wait to get his hands on Jacob Fatu because Nick Aldis says the winner gets a title match against LA Knight and that is how he gets to Wrestlemania.

We look at what happened last week wtih Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

We see Tiffany and Charlotte in split screen.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Tiffany and Charlotte.

Tiffany is asked about her mindset and Charlotte interrupts. She says that she speaks first and Tiffany showed a lot.

Charlotte says she chose Tiffany because she felt sorry for her. You tried to compare yourself to her. Charlotte says everyone is compared to her and she is not that special.

Tiffany says she has the title and Charlotte points out that she cashed in. Charlotte says you are delusional. Wrestlemania will be the highlight of your career, but for her it is another night. You think you can do this because you can do a backflip.

Tiffany reminds Charlotte that she was one of Tiffany’s biggest supporters. Then she saw who Charlotte really is because she is the one to take her throne.

Charlotte says that she said Tiffany was a star . . . in the making. Did you want her to give you that speech. She says she is here for real competition.

Tiffany says Charlotte finds the hottest thing and throws water on it.

Charlotte says Tiffany is not the hottest thing on Smackdown, let alone this company. You have always been beneath her, trying to catch her breath.

TIffany says the fans don’t want you back. She has her entire career to top Charlotte’s accolades.

Charlotte says Tiffany will be lucky to be here at her age.

Tiffany says things run on Tiffy Time.

Match Number Two: Jacob Fatu versus Braun Strowman in a Number One Contender Match

Braun pushes Fatu into the corner and Braun with punches and a head butt. Braun misses a splash into the corner and Fatu with a punch and shoulders. Fatu with a kick and head butt. Fatu runs into a shoulder tackle from Braun. Braun runs into a boot. Braun with a back body drop. Braun clotheslines Fatu over the top rope to the floor. Braun goes to the floor and he sends Fatu back into the ring. Braun with a boot to the head. Braun with a hard Irish whip. Braun with a splash into the corner and Fatu goes to the floor. Braun goes to the floor and it is Wacky Lap time and Fatu moves and sends Braun into the announce table.

Fatu with a clothesline off the apron to Braun against the announce table. Fatu sends Braun’s head into the announce table and he breaks the referee’s count. Fatu with a head butt and he sends Braun’s head into the ring steps. Braun with a punch and he sends Fatu into the ring steps. Braun with elbows and Fatu with a drop kick to the knees and a clothesline. Fatu with a kick and he works on the neck. Braun punches Fatu and Fatu wtih a thrust kick and Samoan drop and back senton for a near fall. Fatu with a running hip in the corner. Braun pulls himself up and Fatu with a splash into the corner. Braun with a clothesline and both men are down.

Braun with forearms to Fatu and a forearm to the chest. The shirt comes off and he sets for a Wacky Lap. Braun with a running shoulder tackle to send Fatu over the announce table. Braun with a spinebuster. Tama Tonga is brought into the ring By Braun and Braun goes for a power slam and Solo hits Braun to cause a disqualification.

Winner: Braun Strowman (by disqualification)

After the match, Tama kicks Braun while Fatu yells at Solo for getting him disqualified. Braun pushes Solo down and he sends Tama into the corner. Fatu with a back elbow.

LA Knight’s music plays and he makes his way tot he ring. He stops Tama in the aisle and then he punches Fatu and Solo. Tama hits Knight from behind. Fatu misses a shoulder and then Braun takes care of Solo and Tama. Braun with a forearm to Fatu and Knight clotheslines Fatu over the top rope to the floor.

Cathy Kelley is with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Cathy brings up what happened last week and why do they still have an issue with Jade.

Liv says Jade still blamed them even if they didn’t do it. Jade is probably not happy because they beat her friend Bianca to win the tag titles.

She says she will finish the job tonight.

We are back and Fatu attacks stuff in the back while Solo tries to calm him down.

Solo tells Jacob it looked like . . .

Fatu wants to know what did it look like.

Solo says he was trying to help.

Fatu wants to know who he is trying to help. He says he doesn’t want their help.

Match Number Three: Piper Niven (with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre) versus Zelina Vega

Vega has some words for Piper and Piper pushes her away. Vega slaps Piper. Piper sends Vega into the corner but misses a splash. Vega escapes a slam attempt and Vega goes for an O’Connor Roll but Piper holds on to the ropes. Piper misses an elbow drop. Vega sends Piper into the turnbuckles and follows with a kick. Piper escapes a Code Red attempt and blocks an Irish whip. Piper with a shoulder and she sends Vega back to the mat as she drags her around the ring. Piper with another shoulder tackle. Vega kicks Piper and Piper sends Vega to the floor. Vegs goes for a leg sweep and then she applies a rear naked choke and gets on Piper’s back. Piper with a snap mare to escape. Piper with a boot to the midsection.

Piper goes to the turnbuckles but Vega pulls Piper off and Piper hits the turnbuckles. Vega with forearms. Vega goes to the turnbuckles for punches and Piper sends Vega to the apron. Vega kicks Piper and then she has some words for Green and Alba. Piper with a uranage. Green slaps Vega when Piper talks to the referee. Piper with a hard Irish whip. Vega with forearms and she goes for a cross body but Piper catches Vega and she slams Vega. Piper gets a near fall. Vega with forearms and Piper with another slam. Piper kicks Vega in the back. Piper with a Cobra Clutch. Vega avoids a clothesline and Vega with a rollup for a near fall. Piper with a shoulder tackle.

Piper sends Vega into the turnbuckles a few times. Piper gets a near fall. Piper returns to the Cobra Clutch. Piper with a head butt. Piper with a hard Irish whip. Piper with a forearm and she picks up Vega.for a slam but Vega with elbows to escape. Vega with a kick and she goes to the turnbuckles but Piper with a punch. Piper presses Vega over her head but Vega counters into a rear naked choke. Piper backs Vega into the turnbuckles to escape the hold. Vega with an octopus into a sunset flip for a near fall. Vega with a kick to Piper for a near fall. Vega with an uppercut and a running double knee strike to the back against the turnbuckles. Vega goes to the turnbuckles for Meteora and she gets a near fall.

Piper escapes Code Red but Vega with a drop toe hold to send Piper into the ropes. Vega goes for a Tiger Feint Kick but Piper gets up. Vega with a satellite DDT and then she knocks Green off the apron. Vega with a Tiger Feint Kick and she stops Fyre from the apron. Piper with a cross body for the three count.

Winner: Piper Niven

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the return of John Cena to Raw and what he had to say along wtih Cody Rhodes’ appearance.

Randy Orton versus Kevin Owens is official for Wrestlemania.

Cathy Kelley asks Jade about her match against Liv Morgan.

Jade says Cathy knows how she feels. She says Liv wants to try her and she will show her. After she is done with Liv, all eyes are on you Naomi. This is a preview of what I am going to do to you.

We are back with the smoky video with the number 4.

Match Number Four: Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) versus Jade Cargill

Jade with a boot to Liv when Liv charges at her. Liv rolls to the floor and Jade goes the floor and backs Raquel off. Liv grabs Jade from behind and Jade blocks a punch and punches Liv and sends her into the ringside barrier. Jade poses on the apron. Liv with a kick and Jade blocks obLIVion. Liv escapes. Jade misses a boot and she blocks a Codebreaker. Jade with a fallaway slam. Liv says she has had enough and she goes up the aisle. Jade follows and hits Liv with a forearm. They exchange punches on their way back to the ring. Liv avoids a splash in the corner and Liv with a hip into the corner. Jade blocks a knee in the corner and hits a power bomb for a near fall.

Raquel gets on the apron and Jade lets Liv get away. Liv with a lungblower and she sends Jade to the floor. Liv holds up the title belt and poses in the ropes. Jade rolls up Liv for a near fall. Liv with a drop kick for a near fall. Liv puts Jade in the ropes and she chokes Jade. Liv drop kicks Jade in the back. Liv kicks Jade in the chest. Jade with a back elbow and a boot. Jade misses a clothesline and Liv with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Liv with a reverse chin lock.

Continue to refresh for live updates ……

(h/t – Pwinsider)