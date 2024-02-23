Below are tonight’s WWE Smackdown plans, with some spoilers below. As a reminder, this show was taped last week as most of the talent has traveled to Australia for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. (Courtesty Fightful Select)
– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton
– Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric vignette
– The Bloodline backstage segment
– DEBUT MATCH SPOILER
– Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
– Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain
– The Bloodline Backstage segment
– Elimination Chamber package
– LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
Backstage News:
– Jessika Carr is going to ref the main event
– Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Scarlett and Lashley are set for the show
– B-Fab is continuing with Lashley’s group
SPOILERS
– DEBUT MATCH SPOILER Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen
– Breakker’s match is to be a squash
– Every other match gets two segment