Below are tonight’s WWE Smackdown plans, with some spoilers below. As a reminder, this show was taped last week as most of the talent has traveled to Australia for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. (Courtesty Fightful Select)

– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric vignette

– The Bloodline backstage segment

– DEBUT MATCH SPOILER

– Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

– Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

– The Bloodline Backstage segment

– Elimination Chamber package

– LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Backstage News:

– Jessika Carr is going to ref the main event

– Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Scarlett and Lashley are set for the show

– B-Fab is continuing with Lashley’s group

SPOILERS

– DEBUT MATCH SPOILER Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen

– Breakker’s match is to be a squash

– Every other match gets two segment