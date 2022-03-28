Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

The following plans were revealed for tonight:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to open with an in-ring promo

* Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

* In-ring promo with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

* Omos vs. The Viking Raiders in a Handicap Match

* Video package for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin with an in-ring promo by Kevin Owens

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* Bianca Belair in-ring promo

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match

* Backstage segment with AJ Styles

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz's corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

