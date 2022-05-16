The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is likely out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in the Steel Cage match looks to be the opener

* Veer Mahaan vs. Mustafa Ali

* Becky Lynch backstage segment

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso is also scheduled to be there

* A segment with The Judgment Day is planned

* AJ Styles and Finn Balor vs. Los Lotharios. Liv Morgan is scheduled to be at ringside with Styles and Balor

* Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

* In-ring promo with Cody Rhodes

* Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable with Kevin Owens on commentary is scheduled

* Lacey Evans promo

* It looks like a six-way with Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks is planned, possibly for the main event

Below is the current announced line-up:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a Steel Cage match

* Cody Rhodes will address Seth Rollins

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

* AJ Styles and Finn Balor will be in tag team action

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.