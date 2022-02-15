Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live RAW results and viewing party. Below are the current plans for tonight:

* A promo with Elimination Chamber participants will open the show

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle hosts the RK-Broga Party

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy host a Public Assembly, which turns into The Mysterios vs. Alpha Academy

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

* The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs

* Omos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

* A contract signing for WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

* Gauntlet Match to determine who enters the Women’s Elimination Chamber last. Word is that Rhea Ripley will be made to look strong here

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announced RAW line-up as of this writing:

* The go-home Elimination Chamber build for RAW

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle hosts a RK-Broga Party (toga party) to celebrate Academic Challenge win over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

* Brock Lesnar has a final message for his Elimination Chamber opponents, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita stops by RAW on her way to Elimination Chamber to face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.