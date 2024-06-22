Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a report revealing several spoilers for matches and segments on the program. If you wish to avoid spoilers, DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

Announced lineup:

-CM Punk opens the show

-Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green MITB qualifier

-Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga MITB qualifier

-Logan Paul confronts LA Knight

-Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade MITB qualifier

-SPOILER BACKSTAGE

-SPOILER SEGMENT

Backstage News:

-It is not known if Austin Theory is at the show due to face swelling.

-Good Brothers vs, Street Profits was a pre-show dark match.

-Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser will be a dark match after SmackDown.

-Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer is set for WWE Speed

-CM Punk interacts with The Bloodline tonight. He has a producer listed so he may get physical.

-A DIY, Grayson Waller, and Punk segment will take place backstage.

-Kevin Owens and Tonga Loa will get involved in the Randy Orton MITB qualifier.

-Bayley, Michin, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton will have a segment backstage (spoiler)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa is listed for the main event (spoiler)