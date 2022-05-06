Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* Aliyah vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. Ronda Rousey is scheduled to be involved
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler
* Happy Baron Corbin hosts Happy Talk with Madcap Moss involved
* Gunther vs. Drew Gulak
* The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tables Match
* A Lacey Evans segment is scheduled to air
* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Face-off in-ring segment with The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
Below is the current announced line-up:
* The go-home build for WrestleMania Backlash
