Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* RAW Tag T4eam Champions RK-Bro are set to kick off the show, with Sami Zayn involved
* Riddle vs. Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is set for an in-ring promo, involving Raquel Rodriguez. Internally it’s listed as leading to a Women’s Title Match right after
* Madcap Moss promo
* Sasha Banks and Naomi defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Kofi Kingston vs. Butch
* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed for an in-ring promo, to involve RK-Bro
