Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* RAW Tag T4eam Champions RK-Bro are set to kick off the show, with Sami Zayn involved

* Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is set for an in-ring promo, involving Raquel Rodriguez. Internally it’s listed as leading to a Women’s Title Match right after

* Madcap Moss promo

* Sasha Banks and Naomi defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Kofi Kingston vs. Butch

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed for an in-ring promo, to involve RK-Bro

