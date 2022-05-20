Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* The show is set to open with an in-ring promo featuring The Bloodline and Sami Zayn
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Happy Talk with host Happy Baron Corbin
* Gunther vs. Drew Gulak with involvement from WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet
* Promo from RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi
* Butch vs. Xavier Woods
* Winners Take All Title Unification Match with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event
Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Butch vs. Xavier Woods
* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification match
