Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* The show is set to open with an in-ring promo featuring The Bloodline and Sami Zayn

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Happy Talk with host Happy Baron Corbin

* Gunther vs. Drew Gulak with involvement from WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet

* Promo from RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

* Butch vs. Xavier Woods

* Winners Take All Title Unification Match with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

