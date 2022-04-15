The scheduled line-up for tonight’s WWE SmackDown has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party.

The following schedule was in place as of 7pm ET:

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos were scheduled to open the show

* Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. Naomi and Liv Morgan are to be at ringside

* Madcap Moss vs. Humberto

* An interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to feature Drew Gulak for some reason

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Jinder Mahal

* Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event

