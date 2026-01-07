A couple of spoilers for the TNA iMPACT on AMC TV debut episode and subsequent TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view have surfaced.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, appeared together for a joint interview on the latest episode of the Open and Direct Discussions podcast, and during the discussion, Matt dropped some big news.

While talking about their current run in TNA Wrestling, where The Hardys are the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions, Matt Hardy confirmed what the company has in store for the legendary duo at the upcoming aforementioned pair of high-profile TNA events.

For the highly-anticipated TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV premiere on January 15, 2026 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, The Hardys will join forces with Elijah for a six-man tag-team showdown against Mustafa Ali and The Great Hands duo of John Skyler and Jason Hotch of Order 4.

“Look, on [TNA Thursday Night] iMPACT Live, whenever we do TNA iMPACT on January the 15th, this has not been announced as of yet,” Hardy began. “Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardys, are going to team up with Elijah to take on Order 4, Mustafa Ali, and the Great Hands. It’s going to be a six-man tag. The Hardys are going to be in action.”

At the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view at the same venue and location two days later on January 17, The Hardys will be will defending their TNA World Tag-Team Championships against The Righteous duo of Vincent and Dutch.

“This hasn’t been announced yet,” Hardy said. “It’s going to be announced on TV coming up soon. But at Genesis, it is officially going to be The Hardys versus The Righteous. You got two big scoops. First interview of the day, man.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/15 for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV results coverage, and again on 1/17 for TNA Genesis 2026 results coverage.