– AEW held the taping for their AEW Grand Slam: Australia and ROH Global Wars shows this morning in Brisbane. During the show, Kenny Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita to a match for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. Will Ospreay challenged Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage match at AEW Revolution 2025.

– The company announced during the show that they will be returning to Australia in 2026. They released a special QR Code for those interested in getting on a waitlist for the 2026 Australian show. A date or location was not yet announced.

