– Former WWE United States Champion is expected to announce his intentions on joining WWE Raw at the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event today.

– Paul Heyman is in Stamford, Connecticut ahead of the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event. One source expects “The Wise Man” to make an on-camera appearance during The Bloodline segment at the promotional event.

– The WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff event streams live starting at 2/1c. You can watch it via the media player embedded below.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)