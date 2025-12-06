– It was announced on WWE SmackDown on December 5 in Austin, TX. that the winner of the Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi match for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline 2025 will move on to face Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show featuring John Cena’s retirement match on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

– As noted, John Cena confirmed during a recent media interview that his match at the aforementioned 12/13 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show will be the opening bout. Cena wants to get his final match out of the way and then move on with WWE showcasing the future of the company with NXT Superstars squaring off against WWE main roster superstars, such as the above-mentioned Rhodes vs. Saints or Femi showdown.

– WWE SmackDown on 12/5 also featured the announcement that The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will reunite to square off against the team of Aleister Black and Zelina Vega in a featured mixed tag-team match on the 12/12 episode of WWE SmackDown, which serves as the final ‘go-home show’ for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show featuring Cena’s retirement match 24 hours later.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 will also feature a NXT vs. WWE showdown in the form of Bayley taking on Sol Ruca. Bayley mentioned she’ll be watching Ruca on NXT Deadline on 12/6 ahead of their battle on 12/13.

– Finally, Ilja Dragunov will defend his WWE United States Championship next Friday night against Tommaso Ciampa of DIY, and Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend will take place.

