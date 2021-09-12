AEW held Dark tapings on Saturday from Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers that will air over the next several weeks, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Session 1:

The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated Hunter and Grillo

Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise. After the match, Jay was attacked by Bunny before Tay Conti made the save.

2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Lockhart Brothers

Jade Cargill defeated Angelica

Fuego del Sol defeated Mysterious Movado

Shawn Spears defeated Invictus Khash

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy) (w/ Kris Statlander) defeated TH2 and Jora Johl

Leyla Hirsch defeated Kilynn King. After the match, Cargill and Hirsch were held apart after a scuffle.

Wardlow defeated JDX via stoppage after multiple power bombs and his thumbs down middle rope knee

Big Swole defeated Allie Katch (fka Allie Kat)

Santana and Ortiz defeated Chaos Project

Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Dillon McQueen

Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay and -1) defeated Marina Tucker

Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) defeated Thompson and Cameron

FTR defeated Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene (Curt Stallion and August Grey in NXT)

Bunny (w/ Butcher and Blade) defeated XTina Kay

Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross

Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds (w/ Alan “5” Angels, 10 and -1) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) (w/ Cezar Bononi and JD Drake)

Daniel Garcia defeated Alan “5” Angels

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Sean Maluta, Darien Bengston and Cole Karter

Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson. Post-match, Kingston challenged Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer to face he and Moxley at the Arthur Ashe Stadium show in Queens, New York. Archer ran down to attack Kingston to end the first taping.

Session 2:

Thunder Rosa defeated Nikita Knight

Kiera Hogan defeated Layla Grey

Private Party defeated JDX and Charlie Bravo

10 (w/ Dark Order) defeated Brandon Gore

Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude (fka Arturo Ruas in NXT) defeated Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick

Lance Archer destroyed an opponent he carried to the ring

Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) defeated Darius Lockhart

Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) (w/ Colt Cabana) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

Julia Hart (w/ Varsity Blonds) defeated Reka Tehaka

Bear Country defeated Rick Fulton and Jameson Ryan

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

The Pinnacle (FTR, Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated four men

Abadon defeated Valentina Rossi

The Acclaimed defeated Martinez and Morales

Sonny Kiss defeated Kal Herro

Kris Statlander defeated Zelda Zhang

Skye Blue defeated Maddie Wrenkowski

Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Henry (fka Asher Hale in NXT)

The Gunn Club defeated three men

Varsity Blonds defeated The Wingmen

Serpentico (w/ Luther) defeated Marko Stunt

Orange Cassidy (w/ Best Friends) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory)

Shawn Dean defeated Andrew Lockhart

Daniel Garcia defeated Aaron Lockhart

Kilynn King defeated Ashley D’Amboise

Wardlow defeated Darius Bankston

Diamante defeated Santana Garrett

Evil Uno defeated Anthony Greene

Joey Janela defeated Stallion Rogers

Colt Cabana (w/ -1) defeated JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen). Post show, Cabana, Kingston, and Tony Khan thanked the fans for being there and supporting wrestling.