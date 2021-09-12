AEW held Dark tapings on Saturday from Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. Here are the spoilers that will air over the next several weeks, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Session 1:
The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated Hunter and Grillo
Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise. After the match, Jay was attacked by Bunny before Tay Conti made the save.
2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Lockhart Brothers
Jade Cargill defeated Angelica
Fuego del Sol defeated Mysterious Movado
Shawn Spears defeated Invictus Khash
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy) (w/ Kris Statlander) defeated TH2 and Jora Johl
Leyla Hirsch defeated Kilynn King. After the match, Cargill and Hirsch were held apart after a scuffle.
Wardlow defeated JDX via stoppage after multiple power bombs and his thumbs down middle rope knee
Big Swole defeated Allie Katch (fka Allie Kat)
Santana and Ortiz defeated Chaos Project
Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Dillon McQueen
Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay and -1) defeated Marina Tucker
Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) defeated Thompson and Cameron
FTR defeated Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene (Curt Stallion and August Grey in NXT)
Bunny (w/ Butcher and Blade) defeated XTina Kay
Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross
Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds (w/ Alan “5” Angels, 10 and -1) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) (w/ Cezar Bononi and JD Drake)
Daniel Garcia defeated Alan “5” Angels
The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Sean Maluta, Darien Bengston and Cole Karter
Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson. Post-match, Kingston challenged Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer to face he and Moxley at the Arthur Ashe Stadium show in Queens, New York. Archer ran down to attack Kingston to end the first taping.
Session 2:
Thunder Rosa defeated Nikita Knight
Kiera Hogan defeated Layla Grey
Private Party defeated JDX and Charlie Bravo
10 (w/ Dark Order) defeated Brandon Gore
Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude (fka Arturo Ruas in NXT) defeated Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick
Lance Archer destroyed an opponent he carried to the ring
Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) defeated Darius Lockhart
Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) (w/ Colt Cabana) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
Julia Hart (w/ Varsity Blonds) defeated Reka Tehaka
Bear Country defeated Rick Fulton and Jameson Ryan
Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo
The Pinnacle (FTR, Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated four men
Abadon defeated Valentina Rossi
The Acclaimed defeated Martinez and Morales
Sonny Kiss defeated Kal Herro
Kris Statlander defeated Zelda Zhang
Skye Blue defeated Maddie Wrenkowski
Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Henry (fka Asher Hale in NXT)
The Gunn Club defeated three men
Varsity Blonds defeated The Wingmen
Serpentico (w/ Luther) defeated Marko Stunt
Orange Cassidy (w/ Best Friends) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory)
Shawn Dean defeated Andrew Lockhart
Daniel Garcia defeated Aaron Lockhart
Kilynn King defeated Ashley D’Amboise
Wardlow defeated Darius Bankston
Diamante defeated Santana Garrett
Evil Uno defeated Anthony Greene
Joey Janela defeated Stallion Rogers
Colt Cabana (w/ -1) defeated JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen). Post show, Cabana, Kingston, and Tony Khan thanked the fans for being there and supporting wrestling.