On Friday night, TNA Wrestling taped the following matches for some upcoming episodes of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV:

TNA Xplosion:

* Mance Warner def. Chandler Hopkins.

TNA IMPACT!:

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Savannah Evans def. Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Jazz, Heather by Elegance, and Dani Luna. Cora Jade was on commentary.

* Jake Something interrupts a Joe Hendry concert.

* Ace Austin def. Tyson Dupont. Wes Lee, Tyriek Iwge, and Tyson attacked Austin and the Rascalz made the save.

* Eric Young cut a promo with Sinner & Saint. Steve Maclin came out and said he isn’t with Young if Young is with them. Josh Alexander appears and says he’ll face Young.

* The Hardys & Leon Slater def. Moose, Eddie Edwards, & JDC.

* Mike Santana def. Matt Cardona.

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom def. Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth.

* Ash By Elegance & Heather by Elegance def. King Bees. Spitfire made a post-match save for the King Bees.

* Mustafa Ali def. Laredo Kid.

* Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan when Mance Warner interfered.

* Cora Jade def. Xia Brookside.

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry def. Jake Something. The Nemeths and Santino Marella came out after the match. and Nic accidentally superkicked Marella.

* Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe brawled with Ace Austin and The Rascalz.

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Savannah Evans.

* Eric Young def, Josh Alexander.

