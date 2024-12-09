Following Saturday night’s AEW Collision TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* Lee Moriarty def. Matt Taven

* Madison Rayne def. Allysin Kay

* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

* The Grizzled Young Veterans def. MxM Collection

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray

* Toa Leona def. Lee Johnson

* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena def. Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.