You can check out the complete spoilers from Saturday night’s TNA iMPACT! tapings in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada below, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Pre-Show Notes:

* They added another post show meet and greet with Joe Hendry. Last night the line took 90 minutes for him last night so it makes sense to make that “believe” money.

Dark Match:

* Raj Singh brought out his dad The Great Gama. They played a trailer for Singhs in the ring. Raj beat local wrestler Harlan Abbott.

TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV:

* AJ Francis is out for First Class Penthouse. Myron Reed is his. Strong reaction after his performance last night. Francis insulted Reed’s “baby mama.” Reed hit him. Francis tried to chokeslam him through the table. Myron jumped over it, tossed Francis to the floor and dove on him.

* Spitfire exploded. Dani Luna pinned Jody Threat despite the Canadian fan support for Threat. Really good match.

* The System won a 4 way over The Rascalz, The Great Hands, and Sinner and Saint. Another really good match.

* Kings Speech with Frankie Zazarian led to Kazarian & Trick Williams & Kelani Jordan vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater & Indi Hartwell….During the segment, Trick said if Mike Santana touched him unprovoked, their BFG match would be canceled. Santana was on commentary and Kazarian was pushed into Trick, provoking Mike. All hell broke loose and Leon pinned Kaz.

* Tommy Dreamer met Team TNA on the ramp and came out with a number of talents and announced the Invasion event. He put over several talents. Best comment “Matt Cardona likes toys.” He then promised that if NXT wants a war he “will bring you a fu***ng war.” Dreamer still delivers an impassioned promo like no other.

* The IInspiration defeated the Elegance Brand to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

* The Angel Warriors beat local talents Ava Lawless and Kat Von Heez.

* Nick Nemeth devastated the audience beating the Hometown Man.

* Alisha Edwards with the System beat Tasha Steelz with Order 4.

* Up next was an in ring promo for Thursday before BFG with Trick Williams. Mike Santana responded from the crowd. Great promo from both guys.

* Matt Cardona pinned Ryan Nemeth. The Nemeths still have HTMs mask they stole at Victory Road so that angle is continuing

* Elegance Brand vs. IInspiration rematch added to Bound for Glory 2025.

* TNA Knockouts title contract signing. No one went through the table. Baby face vs. babyface promo between Indi Hartwell and Kelani Jordan.

* The System vs. Zero 4 build continued with Mustafa Ali vs. JDC. Ali won after Special Agent Zero slammed JDC against the apron during a ref distracting melee and Ali hit the 450. The System threw weapons into the ring and yelled at their BFG foes at ringside.

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater cut a pre Bound for Glory promo.

* Eric Young pinned Joe Hendry in a No DQ match after a piledriver on a chair.

* Moose won via stoppage. Ridge landed awkwardly and injured his ankle or leg. He couldn’t put weight on it. Moose helped carry him out.

* Mike Santana pinned Cedric Alexander in a great main event. Santana put over Edmonton while fans chanted “Please come back.” He thanked the fans as “one of the best pro wrestling crowds ever.” He plugged Bound for Glory and fans chanted “Next World Champ.”