Over the past few nights, TNA Wrestling taped several episodes of their TV tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri.

You can check out the complete **SPOILER** results below:

Friday (3/28/25 TV Tapings):

* Maggie Lee defeated Savannah Evans.

* Laredo Kid defeated Jason Hotch.

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah,

* There was a segment where The System attacked Cody Deaner.

* Jordynne Grace & Jakara Jackson defeated Spitfire.

* Ethan Page returned.

* Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ.

* Cody Deaner lasted 2 minutes with Moose to earn a title shot.

* X-Division Champion Moose defeated Cody Deaner.

* The System defeated The Rascalz.

* Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth.

* Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated The Great Hands.

* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx defeated Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

Saturday (3/29/25 TV Tapings):

* Jody Threat defeated Savannah Evans.

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Jake Painter.

* Eric Young defeated Laredo Kid.

* Mance Warner & Steph De Lander promo segment. Santino Marella stripped Steph of the Digital Media Championship.

* A tournament to crown the inaugural TNA International Champion is announced for Unbreakable. All tournament matches will be Three-Way matches.

* Jacy Jane defeated Rosemary. Fatal Influence attacked Rosemary after the match. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee make the Save. Santino announced a Six-Woman Tag Match for Rebellion.

* KC Navarro defeated Cody Deaner to qualify for the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion.

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee.

* Dani Luna defeated Jakara Jackson.

* Elijah appeared, performed a song, and announced the Walk with Elijah Open Challenge for Rebellion.

* Brian Myers defeated Leon Slater.

* AJ Francis defeated Sami Callihan & Mance Warner in a Triple Threat Match

* Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin.

* Xia Brookside defeated Jazmyn Nyx.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Missa Kate.

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page after Page refused to tag in.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Mike Santana & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeated Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz.

(h/t – Pwinsider)