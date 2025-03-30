Over the past few nights, TNA Wrestling taped several episodes of their TV tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri.
You can check out the complete **SPOILER** results below:
Friday (3/28/25 TV Tapings):
* Maggie Lee defeated Savannah Evans.
* Laredo Kid defeated Jason Hotch.
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah,
* There was a segment where The System attacked Cody Deaner.
* Jordynne Grace & Jakara Jackson defeated Spitfire.
* Ethan Page returned.
* Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ.
* Cody Deaner lasted 2 minutes with Moose to earn a title shot.
* X-Division Champion Moose defeated Cody Deaner.
* The System defeated The Rascalz.
* Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth.
* Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin.
* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated The Great Hands.
* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx defeated Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee
Saturday (3/29/25 TV Tapings):
* Jody Threat defeated Savannah Evans.
* Ryan Nemeth defeated Jake Painter.
* Eric Young defeated Laredo Kid.
* Mance Warner & Steph De Lander promo segment. Santino Marella stripped Steph of the Digital Media Championship.
* A tournament to crown the inaugural TNA International Champion is announced for Unbreakable. All tournament matches will be Three-Way matches.
* Jacy Jane defeated Rosemary. Fatal Influence attacked Rosemary after the match. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee make the Save. Santino announced a Six-Woman Tag Match for Rebellion.
* KC Navarro defeated Cody Deaner to qualify for the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion.
* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley defeated Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee.
* Dani Luna defeated Jakara Jackson.
* Elijah appeared, performed a song, and announced the Walk with Elijah Open Challenge for Rebellion.
* Brian Myers defeated Leon Slater.
* AJ Francis defeated Sami Callihan & Mance Warner in a Triple Threat Match
* Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin.
* Xia Brookside defeated Jazmyn Nyx.
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Missa Kate.
* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page after Page refused to tag in.
* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Mike Santana & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeated Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz.
(h/t – Pwinsider)