Following this week’s AEW Collision TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* MxM Connection & Johnny TV with Taya Valkyrie defeated Ryan Matthews & Jordan Cross & Drake Daniels.

* The Infantry defeated Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds after The Frat House came out and got involved.

* Marina Shafir defeated Nixi XS with a chokeout.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevera defeated The Frat House’s Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

* The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling.

* The Gates of Agony defeated former NXT star Kal Bloom (Von Wagner) and Deonn Russman.

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated The Frat House’s Preston Vance with Jacked Jameson.

* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated AR Fox via submission.

(h/t – Pwinsider)