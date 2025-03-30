Following this week’s AEW Collision TV tapings, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:
* MxM Connection & Johnny TV with Taya Valkyrie defeated Ryan Matthews & Jordan Cross & Drake Daniels.
* The Infantry defeated Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds after The Frat House came out and got involved.
* Marina Shafir defeated Nixi XS with a chokeout.
* ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevera defeated The Frat House’s Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.
* The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling.
* The Gates of Agony defeated former NXT star Kal Bloom (Von Wagner) and Deonn Russman.
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated The Frat House’s Preston Vance with Jacked Jameson.
* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated AR Fox via submission.
(h/t – Pwinsider)