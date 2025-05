Following this week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings in Chicago, IL, the following matches were taped for a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* La Catalina pinned Trish Adora.

* Atlantis Jr. & Neon & Fuego defeated Hechicero & Volador Jr. & Barbaro Cavernario.

