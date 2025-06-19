All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the upcoming ROH x CMLL: Global Wars event on Wednesday, both before and after the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show.

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Nick Wayne fought Titan to a time limit draw.

* Thunder Rosa & Persephone def. Athena & Red Velvet.

* Blue Panther def. Lee Moriarty. Moriarty, The Infantry & Shane Taylor attacked Blue Panther after but Bryan Danielson came out with Hologram and more to make the save.