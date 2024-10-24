Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, the following two matches were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* The Dark Order def. Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson.

* Satnam Singh def. Colt Cabana.

* Local wrestler Manny Lemons defeated QT Marshall in a dark match in between the Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings.

And finally, the following matches were taped for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after the Dynamite TV tapings concluded:

* Undisputed Kingdom def. Gates Of Agony and Shane Taylor Promotions in a 3 way tag team match.

* Anna Jay def. Leila Gray.

* The Beast Mortos def. Beef.

* Ricochet def. Nick Wayne. Following the match, Konosuke Takeshita came out to the stage for a stare down.