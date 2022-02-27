Major League Wrestling held TV tapings in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com
- Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway
- MLW Tag Team Championship: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 (c)
- Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross
- nZo defeated KC Navarro
- MLW World Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Davey Richards
- Puma King, Octagon Jr., and Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro
- Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy
- Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin
- Myron Reed defeated TJP
- MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane defeated ACH and Calvin Tankman
- Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu
- Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton