Major League Wrestling held TV tapings in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com

Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway

MLW Tag Team Championship: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 (c)

Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross

nZo defeated KC Navarro

MLW World Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Davey Richards

Puma King, Octagon Jr., and Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro

Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy

Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin

Myron Reed defeated TJP

MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane defeated ACH and Calvin Tankman

Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu

Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton