Major League Wrestling held its War Chamber TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Alex Kane defeated Alex Shelley, Zenshi, Myron Reed, and ACH in a Ladder Match to determine the new MLW National Openweight Championship.

*Gnarls Garvin made his MLW debut, defeating Bud Heavy.

*Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion NZO made his MLW debut, defeating Matt Cross after a low blow and using Eat Defeat as his finisher. KC Navarro confronted NZO after the bout.

*TJP defeated Calvin Tankman in an MLW Opera Cup Semi-Final to advance to the finals against Davey Richards later tonight. Alex Kane and King Mo interfered, sending Tankman into an exposed corner before The Mamba Splash.

*5150 defeated Los Parks in a Philadelphia Street Fight to win the MLW Tag Team Championship.

*KC Navarro defeated Warhorse with Sliced Bread #2.

*The Sea Stars defeated The Top Dogs. Holidead attacked Willow Nightingale, who was on commentary, and they brawled to the back.

*Davey Richards defeated TJP to become the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament winner.

*LA Park defeated Homicide after a spear.

*Holidead pinned Willow Nightingale with Blue Meanie.

*Arez defeated Aramis in a bout where the winner “received a briefcase full of money” from Cesar Duran. Holidead and Dr. Dax interfered.

*Alex Hammerstone & EJ Nduka & Richard Holliday & Savio Vega & Mantanta (Cueto from Lucha Underground, with Jeff Cobb reprising the persona) defeated CONTRA UNIT’s Jacob Fatu & Mads Krugger & Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon & a CONTRA Foot Soldier in the War Chamber. Fatu and CONTRA split after the bout.