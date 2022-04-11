NJPW held its latest Strong tapings on Sunday from The Hollywood Vermont in Los Angeles, California. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer):

– Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown) def. Kevin Knight, Fred Yehi, and The DKC

– Keita and Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Blackwood and Lucas Riley

– David Finlay def. Blake Christian

– Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Adrian Quest def. JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and Black Tiger

– Kratos attacked Coughlin after the bout and Coughlin was stretchered out.

– United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, and Aaron Henare) def. Brody King, Tyler Rust, and Mascara Dorada

– TJP took Dorada’s mask

– Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson def. Fred Rosser

– Tom Lawlor offered Rosser another shot at the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship if Rosser shaved his head, which was accepted. Lawlor also stipulated that if he wins, Rosser must leave NJPW STRONG.

– Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson went to a time limit draw.

– Chris Bey and El Phantasmo def. Christopher Daniels and Alex Zayne

– Jay White def. Hikuleo

– Karl Fredricks and Clark Connors def. The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo with QT Marshall)

– Marshall challenged Fredericks for NJPW in Philadelphia on May 15.

– Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher def. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, and Shane Haste

– Tomohiro Ishiii def. Big Damo