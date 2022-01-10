Impact Wrestling returned to Dallas Texas at the Factory to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful:

W. Morrissey came out for a promo on Moose, challenging him for the title. Moose appeared and denied Morrissey, saying he is giving the shot to someone else.

The ROH group (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, & Vincent) that appeared at Hard to Kill came out and jumped D’Lo Brown, putting him through a table. He did not appear for the remainder of the tapings.

Laredo Kid defeated Chris Bey. Trey Miguel was on commentary.

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton were on commentary.

Masha Slamovich squashed a local competitor.

Josh Alexander came out for a promo. He wanted a Impact World title shot without any more distractions. Charlie Haas interrupted and challenged Alexander. Alexander said that he wanted the title shot first. This led to a brawl with Alexander eventually accepting Haas’ challenge.

Moose defeated Zicky Dice to retain the Impact World Championship. After the match, W. Morrissey came out and ran off Moose, then destroyed Dice and VSK. Brian Myers watched and did not help.

JONAH defeated Raj Singh. Singh had cut a promo asking for competition prior to the match.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to win the ROH Women’s Championship. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. The ROH group came out and confronted Purrazzo after the match. Rehwoldt, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack came out for the save but were laid out by the group.

The Influence defeated Havok in a handicap match. The Influence had jumped Rosemary prior to the match. They took selfies of the fallen Havoc after the match.

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green. Mickie James was on commentary. Steelz confronted James after the match which led to a brawl, with Steelz and Samantha Evans attacking James. Green made the save for James.

W. Morrissey defeated Zicky Dice and VSK in a handicap match while Myers watched from commentary. Morrisey cut a promo saying that if he didn’t get a title shot, he would go find Moose.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin to retain the ROH World Championship. The ROH group watched from the balcony.

Doc Gallows and Joe Doering defeated Heath and Rhino. Gallows and Doering won after interference from Deaner. Karl Anderson was on commentary, while Eric Young was at ringside.

Josh Alexander defeated Charlie Haas. Chris Sabin was on commentary.

The ROH group appeared again after the match, attacking Alexander, Haas, Sabin, Swann, Mack, Heath, and Rhino, who had come out to try and make the save. Eddie Edwards came out with a kendo stick to clean house. Maria Kanellis said that there was honor no more. Edwards said that we are Impact and we will not be disrespected.