Impact Wrestling returned to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena on Saturday night to tape another set of television episodes for their show on AXS TV. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider:

*Rhino and Heath Miller defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann.

*Madison Rayne defeated Jessie McKay.

*Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero.

*ROH & AAA Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazo defeated Willow Nightingale.

*Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin.

*There was an in-ring confrontation with Bullet Club and Honor No More.

*Jonah defeated PCO.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent by Design defeated Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus.

*Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona defeated Little Guido.

*Mahabali Shera defeated an unnamed opponent.

*Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid defeated Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. Bailey turned on Austin.

*They did a segment where Moose was apologizing publicly for his actions with RD Evans as his lawyer but instead knocked Josh Alexander and promised to show his family what a real man was. Alexander hit the ring for huge melee with security and Scott D’Amore out. It ended with Josh hitting the C4 Spike through a table off the apron.

*Jay White & Good Brothers & Chris Bey defeated Kenny King & Vincent & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.