Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS on Monday night. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Impact TV Taping

New Impact Champion Christian Cage comes to the ring. Talks about retiring the “TNA Heavyweight Championship.” Cage hands the title to David Penzer, who takes it to the back. Christian is interrupted by Brian Myers and Sam Beale who hype up their match at Emergence.

Chris Sabin defeated Sami Callihan

Mickie James comes to the ring and hypes NWA Empowerrr. Mickie calls Deonna to the ring. Deonna attacks her leading to Trey Miguel and Melina coming out and fending off Deonna and Rehwoldt.

Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Good Brothers in a non-title match.

Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera defeated Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green

Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering and Taylor Wilde defeated Tenille Dashwood,

Moose defeated Eddie Edwards following a distraction from W. Morrissey.

Taylor Wilde w/Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Tenille Dashwood w/Madison Rayne and Kaleb

Decay defeated Fallah Bahh and No Way.

Moose comes out for a promo dressed in street clothes. He said he hated heroes and called out Eddie Edwards. Eddie comes out and attacks Moose with a kendo stick until W. Morrissey comes out and helps Moose beat Eddie up.

Josh Alexander is out for an open challenge. It is accepted by Jake Crist. Josh defeats Jake Crist with his finisher.

John Skyler called out Laredo Kid for a rematch and ends up defeating him after pulling on his mask to roll him up.

Good Brothers out for a promo. They are bragging about putting Willie Mack in the hospital. Rich Swann is out and attacks them with a chair.

Trey Miguel defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams after he was distracted by Fallah Bahh and No Way

Emergence Taping

Christian Cage defeated Brian Myers to retain the Impact World Championship.