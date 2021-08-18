Impact Wrestling returned on Tuesday night to Skyway Studios to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Impact TV

Rosemary w/Havok defeated Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans with a Spear.

Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows defeated Rich Swann in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

David Finley defeated Chris Bey.

Decay defeated Violent by Design (Rhino and Deaner) when Deaner is pinned by Crazzy Steve.

Petey Williams defeated TJP.

Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, W. Morrissey and Brian Myers in a 10-Man Tag Team Match when Alexander pinned Myers.

Christian Cage is in the ring for a promo. He puts over Ace Austin but says there is no way he will beat him. Tommy Dreamer comes out and praises Christian. He asks for one more match down the line. They get interrupted by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Christian tells him he won’t ever be the man while he is around. This eventually leads to a brawl between the four.

Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Zicky Dice and Danny Limelight.

Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer with a Fold after a distraction on the outside by Madman Fulton.

Victory Road Taping

Matt Cardona defeated Rohit Raju in a No DQ Match. Shera and Chelsea also got involved.

Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus, John Skyler, Jake Something, Suicide and Trey Miguel in a Six Man Scramble Match pinning Skyler.

Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams and TJP in a 3-Way Match.

Chris Bey and Hikuleo defeated Finjuice

Morrissey and Moose defeated Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. Alisha Edwards was ringside. At one point, Morrissey threatened to Powerbomb Alisha if Eddie didn’t drop a kendo stick. Even though Eddie did, Morrissey Powerbombed Alisha anyway. Eddie went with Alisha as officials carried her to the back. This allowed Moose and Morrissey to double-team Sami leading to Moose winning.

Decay (Rosemary and Havok) defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to retain the KO Tag Team Titles.

Good Brothers defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Josh Alexander defeated Chris Sabin to retain the X Division Championship.