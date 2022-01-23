Impact Wrestling went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Charles Dodge Center on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful and Jacob Cohen:
The IInspiration def. Madison Rayne & Kaleb With A K
Josh Alexander def. Big Kon
Alexander beats up Kon and security after the match. Alexander pushes Scott D’Amore and threatens to walk if he doesn’t get a title match. Scott D’Amore takes him out of the 5 vs. 5 match at No Surrender and says he’s sending Josh home until this is sorted out.
Long promo segment between Bullet Club and Good Brothers and Violent By Design builds up to the announcement of G.O.D. vs. Good Brothers at No Surrender and Jay White vs. Eric Young at No Surrender.
Mike Bennett & Matt Taven def. Rhino & Rich Swann
No DQ Match: W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers
JONAH defeated Crazzy Steve
Masha Slamovich def. Kiah Dream
Triple Threat Match: Ace Austin def. Blake Christian and Laredo Kid
Gisele Shaw def. Lady Frost
Chris Sabin def. Kenny King
Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans def. Mickie James & Chelsea Green
Contract signing between Moose and W. Morrissey ends with Morrissey chokeslamming Moose off the stage.
Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jay White) def. Violent by Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, & Deaner)