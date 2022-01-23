Impact Wrestling went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Charles Dodge Center on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful and Jacob Cohen:

The IInspiration def. Madison Rayne & Kaleb With A K

Josh Alexander def. Big Kon

Alexander beats up Kon and security after the match. Alexander pushes Scott D’Amore and threatens to walk if he doesn’t get a title match. Scott D’Amore takes him out of the 5 vs. 5 match at No Surrender and says he’s sending Josh home until this is sorted out.

Long promo segment between Bullet Club and Good Brothers and Violent By Design builds up to the announcement of G.O.D. vs. Good Brothers at No Surrender and Jay White vs. Eric Young at No Surrender.

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven def. Rhino & Rich Swann

No DQ Match: W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers

JONAH defeated Crazzy Steve

Masha Slamovich def. Kiah Dream

Triple Threat Match: Ace Austin def. Blake Christian and Laredo Kid

Gisele Shaw def. Lady Frost

Chris Sabin def. Kenny King

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans def. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

Contract signing between Moose and W. Morrissey ends with Morrissey chokeslamming Moose off the stage.

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jay White) def. Violent by Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, & Deaner)