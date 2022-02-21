Impact Wrestling returned to New Orleans, Louisiana’s Alario Center on Sunday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com.

Ace Austin & Mike Bailey vs Jake Something & Trey Miguel. Austin and Bailey win.

Impact Wrestling Champion Moose comes to the ring to speak. He says there’s, “Only one man in professional wrestling that needs to be acknowledged, and that’s me.” He calls Matt Cardona “Mid Cardona.” Heath Miller comes out. He blames COVID protocols when Moose asked where he was last night. and demands a title shot. Moose ends with, “I don’t care about your ugly ass kids.” Heath attacks Moose, drops him. Holds the belt up then drapes it over Moose.

Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve. Myers wins.

Jordynne Grace challenges Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona in a No DQ Match. Cardona counterd a move and got the pin.

Rachel Rose vs. Masha Slamovich. Masha wins in about 60 seconds.

*Brian Myers at ringside with his own table.

John Skyler lost to Bhupinder Gujjar.After the match, W. Morrissey comes out and attacks Meyers. He is about to put him through the table, but Skyler stops him. Myers escapes, but Skyler gets put through the table.

Champ Champ Challenge – Deonna Purazzo defeated Lady Frost. Giselle Shaw comes to the ring and gets in Frost’s face.

Zicky Dice lost to Jonah in about 60 seconds. Post-match attack, Jonah nails the Tsunami from the top.

Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennet & Kenny King (with Maria Kanellis & Vincent & PCO) defeated Rich Swann & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack (with Heath Miller & Rhino) when Bennet pins Mack. Maria talks and introduces Eddie Edwards. Scott D’Amore comes out and makes Team Impact leave before a fight breaks out. Eddie speaks. He came up with the ROH guys and felt betrayed by ROH when it closed but that’s not why he joined them. They identified Dishonor and they’re going to expose it. Impact opened the doors and he had faith in what Impact was doing even when Kenn y Omega challenged for the title. Rich Swann failed and Kenny disrespected the title by not carrying it to the Impact ring for a match. He was helped by one of Impact’s own executives, Don Callis. It was up to the locker room to do something because management did nothing. Eddie waited to call his shot while Sami Callihan and Moose failed. He won a six man tag against Omega and thought he’d get his shot, but instead Impact gave it to Josh Alexander. Impact showed they had no faith in him. Management ripped the heart out of Impact Wrestling. Alisha Edwards came out and said she doesn’t understand why he turned his back on their family. He says Honor No More is his family now. She asks if she is still his family. Eddie says that’s up to her. He leaves with the group, abandoning Alisha alone in the ring.

Madison Rayne (with Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K) vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee (with Jesse McKay). Cassie pins Madison.

Tasha Steelz (with Savannah Evans) defeated Chelsea Green.

Johnny Swinger lost to Jonah in 30 seconds. PCO comes out. Jonah nailed him. PCO sits up. Jonah exits.

Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin. Eddie with a kendo stick and gets the DQ. Team Impact rums out. Honor No More on stage. Heath challenges Vincent.

Heath defeated Vincent. Everyone from both Honor No More and Team Impact at ringside. A brawl broke out after the match. They clear out. Moose runs out. Heath drops him and pinned him while the crowd counts three.

The Good Brothers & Chris Bey & Jay White defeated The Guerrilla of Destiny & Violent by Design (with Eric Young). The GOD hit the ring and nail Bey with their finisher. White escapes. Tanga Loa grabs a mic and says he’s coming after White