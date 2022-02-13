The NWA Powerrr Trip tapings took place on Saturday night in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone:
Chelsea Green def. Kenize Page
Jax Dane def. Eric Jackson
The Fixers def. OGK
Colby Corini def. Rhett Titus
Mike Knox def. The Pope
Idolmania Sports Management def. Cyon & Ill Begotten
Anthony Mayweather def. Chris Adonis – NWA National Championship
Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer
Kamille def. Taryn Terrell – NWA World Women’s Championship
Matt Cardona def. Trevor Murdoch – NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship