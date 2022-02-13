The NWA Powerrr Trip tapings took place on Saturday night in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone:

Chelsea Green def. Kenize Page

Jax Dane def. Eric Jackson

The Fixers def. OGK

Colby Corini def. Rhett Titus

Mike Knox def. The Pope

Idolmania Sports Management def. Cyon & Ill Begotten

Anthony Mayweather def. Chris Adonis – NWA National Championship

Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer

Kamille def. Taryn Terrell – NWA World Women’s Championship

Matt Cardona def. Trevor Murdoch – NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship