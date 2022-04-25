Impact Wrestling returned to Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center on Sunday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw

VBD, Heath and Rhino, and The Briscoes faced off in a promo, leading to a match between the Briscoes and Heath/Rhino.

The Briscoes def. Heath and Rhino

Bhupinder Guijar def. VSK. After the match, Shera came out and attacked VSK. Shera vs. Guijar is set for Under Siege.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Bennett and Taven) def. the Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey; the Bullet Club brawls with Honor No More after the match.

Rosemary and Havok cut Taya Valkyrie when she’s cutting a promo. They go back and forth, and Deonna Purrazzo attacks Valkyrie.

Rosemary and Havok def. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Moose to retain. After, Tomohiro Ishii stared down Alexander after the match.

Tables Match: W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers

X-Division Championship: Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero. Austin vs. Trey Miguel is set for IMPACT Under Siege.

Masha Slamovich def. an unnamed talent

BeyBlade def. The Souljas. Honor No More brawled with the Bullet Club after the match.

Tomohiro Ishii def. Steve Maclin

PCO def. JONAH