Below are results to the dark matches following last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special. These matches will air at a later date on the promotion’s Youtube series, Dark. Spoilers ahead.

-Captain Shawn Dean defeated Leon Cross

-Anthony Oogo defeated Baron Black

-Red Velvet defeated an enhancement talent

-The Gunn Clubb defeated Patrick Scott/T.I.N.

-Anna Jay/Tay Conti defeated The Renegade Twins

-Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake

-Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo

-Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela

-Thunder Rosa defeated Kacy Foxx

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent

-Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue in a non-title “Eliminator” bout

-Jurassic Express defeated Nick Comoroto/QT Marshall in a non-title “Eliminator” bout

-Adam Page/Alan Angels/10 defeated Matt Hardy/Isiah Kassidy/Serpentico