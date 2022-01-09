Below are results to the dark matches following last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special. These matches will air at a later date on the promotion’s Youtube series, Dark. Spoilers ahead.
-Captain Shawn Dean defeated Leon Cross
-Anthony Oogo defeated Baron Black
-Red Velvet defeated an enhancement talent
-The Gunn Clubb defeated Patrick Scott/T.I.N.
-Anna Jay/Tay Conti defeated The Renegade Twins
-Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake
-Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo
-Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela
-Thunder Rosa defeated Kacy Foxx
-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent
-Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol
-Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue in a non-title “Eliminator” bout
-Jurassic Express defeated Nick Comoroto/QT Marshall in a non-title “Eliminator” bout
-Adam Page/Alan Angels/10 defeated Matt Hardy/Isiah Kassidy/Serpentico