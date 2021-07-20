Following Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view IMPACT returned to Skyway Studios on Monday (July 19th) to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS, which includes their IMPACT Homecoming special. Below are the full results to those tapings. WARNING: Spoilers ahead. (July 18th taping results here.)

-Deonna Purrazzo/Drama King defeated Matt Cardona/Chelsea Green Homecoming Tournament round two. Green tells Purrazzo “one month” post match.

-Crazzy Steve/Rosemary defeated Tommy Dreamer/Rachael Ellering Homecoming Tournament round two

-Deaner defeated Willie Mack. Eric Young attacks Mack after the bell.

-Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match

-Sam Adonis defeated Joessa in a BTI match

-Jake Something defeated Daivari & Rohit Raju & Trey Miguel in a Fatal-Four Way

-Chris Bay/Jay White defeated FinJuice. Afterwards White gives Bey a Bullet Club shirt and the two pose and give a too sweet sign.

-Taylor Wilde defeated Kaleb

-Moose defeated Chris Sabin. The two had a brawl post match.

-Deonna Purrazzo/Drama King defeated Crazzy Steve/Rosemary in the Homecoming tournament finals to become Homecoming King and Queen.

-Petey Williams/Trey Miguel defeated Kal Herro/Shotgun Tony Gunny in a BTI match

-Tenille Dashwood defeateed Taylor Wilde

-Steve Maclin defeated Jah-C. He continues to assault him when Petey Williams makes the save.

-Josh Alexander defeated Daivari. Alexander and Jake Something had a staredown afterwards.

-FinJuice defeated Chris Bey/Jay White by DQ after White uses a chair. White hits the Switchblade on Finlay afterwards. Bey officially joins Bullet Club.

-John Skyler defeated Matt Cardona

-Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh

-Deonna Purrazzo and Drama King cut a promo as homecoming king and queen. Mickie James interrupts and offers Purrazzo a contract for NWA Empowerrr. Purrazzo wants to know her opponent…Melina appears. The contract gets signed.

-Brian Myers wins Battle Royal and earns a world title shot at Emergence