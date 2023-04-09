MLW held its Battle Riot V tapings last night from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These matches will air at a later time, with the Battle Riot V matchup set to air on REELZ on April 25th. FULL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
-1 Called Manders defeated Yoscifer El
-A promo from the Bomaye Fight Club. This brought out MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone.
-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Mr. Thomas
-B3CCA defeated Brittany Blake
-Davey Boy Smith Jr. turns heel by attacking MicroMan during a promo segment. MSL, who was with MicroMan, is now with Davey Boy.
-The Samoan SWAT Team defeated Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders to retain the MLW tag team titles. The Calling arrive afterward.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page ended in a double-DQ. Big pull-apart to end the match.
-The FBI & Little Guido & Ray Jaz defeated The Mane Event
-Willie Mack defeated Lio Rush and John Hennigan
-AKIRA defeated Lince Dorado to retain the MLW Middleweight Championship
-Shigehiro Irie defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the wXw Championship
-Mandy Leon defeated Billie Starkz
-Sam Adonis defeated Mance Warner in a Strap Match
-Davey Boy Smith defeated Tracy Williams to win the 2023 Opera Cup
-Delmi Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the MLW Featherweight Championship
BATTLE RIOT V: Alex Kane is the winner and receives a future world title shot. Below are the list of entrants.
Alex Kane
Willie Mack
Former WWE star Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez
Lince Dorado
Calvin Tankman
Lance Anoa’i
Microman
Masked Azteca minion
Juicy Finau
The Beastman
Little Guido
Sam Adonis
Mance Warner
Jimmy Lloyd
Mr. Thomas
TJ Crawford
Ken Broadway
The Calling all enter together: Raven, AKIRA, Delirious, Dr. Cornwallus
Azteca Minion
Jacob Fatu
Kim-Chee
Midas from Mane Event
Taya Valkyrie
Jay Lyon from Mane Event
Ray Jaz
Lio Rush
Tracy Williams
Bomaye Fight Club member
Former WWF star Duke “The Dumpster” Droese
Rickey Shane Page
The One Called Manders
John Hennigan
Davey Boy Smith Jr
Shigehiro Irie
Gene Snitsky
