MLW held its Battle Riot V tapings last night from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These matches will air at a later time, with the Battle Riot V matchup set to air on REELZ on April 25th. FULL SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-1 Called Manders defeated Yoscifer El

-A promo from the Bomaye Fight Club. This brought out MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone.

-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Mr. Thomas

-B3CCA defeated Brittany Blake

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. turns heel by attacking MicroMan during a promo segment. MSL, who was with MicroMan, is now with Davey Boy.

-The Samoan SWAT Team defeated Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders to retain the MLW tag team titles. The Calling arrive afterward.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page ended in a double-DQ. Big pull-apart to end the match.

-The FBI & Little Guido & Ray Jaz defeated The Mane Event

-Willie Mack defeated Lio Rush and John Hennigan

-AKIRA defeated Lince Dorado to retain the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Shigehiro Irie defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the wXw Championship

-Mandy Leon defeated Billie Starkz

-Sam Adonis defeated Mance Warner in a Strap Match

-Davey Boy Smith defeated Tracy Williams to win the 2023 Opera Cup

-Delmi Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the MLW Featherweight Championship

BATTLE RIOT V: Alex Kane is the winner and receives a future world title shot. Below are the list of entrants.

Alex Kane

Willie Mack

Former WWE star Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez

Lince Dorado

Calvin Tankman

Lance Anoa’i

Microman

Masked Azteca minion

Juicy Finau

The Beastman

Little Guido

Sam Adonis

Mance Warner

Jimmy Lloyd

Mr. Thomas

TJ Crawford

Ken Broadway

The Calling all enter together: Raven, AKIRA, Delirious, Dr. Cornwallus

Azteca Minion

Jacob Fatu

Kim-Chee

Midas from Mane Event

Taya Valkyrie

Jay Lyon from Mane Event

Ray Jaz

Lio Rush

Tracy Williams

Bomaye Fight Club member

Former WWF star Duke “The Dumpster” Droese

Rickey Shane Page

The One Called Manders

John Hennigan

Davey Boy Smith Jr

Shigehiro Irie

Gene Snitsky

