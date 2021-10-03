Below are the full results to last night’s MLW Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This show will begin airing this Thursday on VICE TV. Spoilers ahead.

-Mads Krugger defeated Dr. Dax

-Alex Kane defeated Warhorse

-Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross in the opening round of the Opera Cup

-Bobby Fish defeated Lee Moriarty in the opening round of the Opera Cup

-Davey Richards defeated Tom Lawlor in the opening round of the Opera Cup

-TJP defeated Alex Shelley in the opening round of the Opera Cup

-Nicole Savoy defeated Holidead

-Tajiri defeated Arez, Aramis, and Myron Reed to become the new Middleweight Championship

-Calvin Tankman defeated Alex Kane in the semifinals of the Opera Cup

-Mil Muertes defeated Tom Lawlor in a casket match to retain the Caribbean championship

-EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Warhorse, Zenshi, & The Blue Meanie defeated Ikuro Kwon, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro & The Beastman in a Survival Elimination match

-Davey Richards defeated Bobby Fish in the semifinals of the Opera Cup

-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new MLW Champion