Below are the full results to last night’s MLW Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This show will begin airing this Thursday on VICE TV. Spoilers ahead.
-Mads Krugger defeated Dr. Dax
-Alex Kane defeated Warhorse
-Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross in the opening round of the Opera Cup
-Bobby Fish defeated Lee Moriarty in the opening round of the Opera Cup
-Davey Richards defeated Tom Lawlor in the opening round of the Opera Cup
-TJP defeated Alex Shelley in the opening round of the Opera Cup
-Nicole Savoy defeated Holidead
-Tajiri defeated Arez, Aramis, and Myron Reed to become the new Middleweight Championship
-Calvin Tankman defeated Alex Kane in the semifinals of the Opera Cup
-Mil Muertes defeated Tom Lawlor in a casket match to retain the Caribbean championship
-EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Warhorse, Zenshi, & The Blue Meanie defeated Ikuro Kwon, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro & The Beastman in a Survival Elimination match
-Davey Richards defeated Bobby Fish in the semifinals of the Opera Cup
-Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new MLW Champion