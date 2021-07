Below are the full results to this upcoming week’s episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark, which was taped in Garland, Texas in front of a sold-out crowd immediately following Fyter Fest night two. SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Jungle Boy defeated Marq Quen

-Angelico defeated Marko Stunt

-Thunder Rosa defeated an unknown enhancement talent

-Luchasaurus defeated Jora Johl

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Amber Nova

-Kris Statlander/Tay Conti defeated Madi Wrenkowski/The Bunny

-Scorpion Sky defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Lee Johnson defeated Luther

-The Lucha Bros defeated The Dark Order

-The Gunn Club/Brock Anderson defeated an unknown trio

-Eddie Kingston defeated Serpentico

-PAC defeated Chuck Taylor

-Wardlow defeated Bear Bronson

-Abadon defeated Killer Kate

-Red Velvet defeated Alejandra Lion

-Diamante defeated Big Swole

-Dark Order defeated an unknown tag team

-Varsity Blonds/Dante Martin defeated Ryan Nemeth/The Acclaimed

