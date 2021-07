Below are the full results to this upcoming week’s episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark, which was taped in Austin Texas in front of a sold-out crowd immediately following Fyter Fest night one. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Results for AEW Dark Elevation airing on Monday July 19th

-The Blade defeatedRyan Mantell

-Thunder Rosa defaeted KiLynn King

-The Varsity Blonds & The Dark Order defeated The Acclaimed & Private Party

-Abadon defeated Promise Braxton

-The Bunny defeated Big Swole

-Wardlow defeated Chad Lennex

-Dustin Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow

Results for AEW Dark airing Tuesday July 20th

-Lance Archer attacks a local enhancement talent.

-Best Friends defeated Chaos Project

-Red Velvet defeated Julia Hart

-Jungle Boy defeated Angelico

-Gunn Clubb defeated Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Baron Black

-Luchasaurus defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Dante Martin defeated Shawn Dean

-Tay Conti & Serena Deeb defeated Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen

-Penta El Zerom M & Eddie Kingston defeated The Wingmen