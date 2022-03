Below are the results to today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. This was the second day of tapings. Special thanks to F4Wonline for sharing.

-Lee Johnson defeated Serpentico

-Kiera Hogan defeated Ahsley D’Ambriose

-Bear Country defeated Cezar Bononi/Ryan Nemeth

-Diamante defeated Leva Bates

-Fuego Del Sol defeated Peter Avalon

-AQA defeated Session Moth Martina

-John Silver/Alex Reynolds defeated Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto