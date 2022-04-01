Below are the full results to today’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. SPOILERS BELOW.

-Calvin Tankman/EJ Nduka defeated unnamed talents to retain the MLW tag team titles.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran never happened as Hammerstone was attacked by Richard Holiday, King Muertes and Mads Krugger. The Von Erichs made the save for the Hammer.

-Octagon Jr. defeated Matt Cross to retain the MLW Caribbean title.

-Alex Kane defeated Puma King, ACH, Myron Reed, and Juicy Finau to retain the MLW National Openweight championship.

-Davey Richards defeated Rivera.

-Richard Holliday/King Muertes/Mads Krugger defeated Alexander Hammerstone/The Von Erichs.

-Bandido defeated Flamita.

-Holidead defeated Chik Tormenta.

-El Dragon/Microman/Aerostar defeated Strange Sangre

-KC Navarro defeated nZo

-Gino Medina defeated Aramis in a Lumberjacks with Straps match

-Jacob Fatu defeated Bestia 666 in a Azteca Apocalypto