Following last night’s AEW Dynamite the promotion taped a full episode of Rampage from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati Ohio, which featured three matchups including the highly-anticipated PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo showdown that was originally scheduled for ALL OUT. Full results are below. WARNING…SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Andrade El Idolo defeated PAC in what is reported as a VERY good match. Afterwards El Idolo turned on Chavo Guerrero.

-Sting and Darby Allin addressed the promo made by Tully Blanchard on Dynamite. This led to Shawn Spears and Blanchard attacking the duo.

-Ruby Soho/Kris Statlander/Riho defeated Britt Baker/Rebel/Jamie Hayter

-Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Max Caster