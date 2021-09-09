Following last night’s AEW Dynamite the promotion taped a full episode of Rampage from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati Ohio, which featured three matchups including the highly-anticipated PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo showdown that was originally scheduled for ALL OUT. Full results are below. WARNING…SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
-Andrade El Idolo defeated PAC in what is reported as a VERY good match. Afterwards El Idolo turned on Chavo Guerrero.
-Sting and Darby Allin addressed the promo made by Tully Blanchard on Dynamite. This led to Shawn Spears and Blanchard attacking the duo.
-Ruby Soho/Kris Statlander/Riho defeated Britt Baker/Rebel/Jamie Hayter
-Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Max Caster