Following last night’s AEW Dynamite in Houston the promotion taped more matchups for tonight’s special Thursday edition of Dark: Elevation. Check out the full results to those bouts below. SPOILERS AHEAD:
-Santana & Ortiz defeated enhancement talents
-Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal
-Nyla Rose defeated enhancement talent
-Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski
-Tay Conti defeated Promise Braxton
-Dante Martin defeated Anthony Bowens
-Private Party defeated Ace Stone/Will Allday
-The Varsity Blonds defeated enhancement tag team
-Best Friends defeated The Hybrid-2/The Blade
-Death Triangle defeated Dark Order
(H/T Wrestling Observer)