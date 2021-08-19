Following last night’s AEW Dynamite in Houston the promotion taped more matchups for tonight’s special Thursday edition of Dark: Elevation. Check out the full results to those bouts below. SPOILERS AHEAD:

-Santana & Ortiz defeated enhancement talents

-Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal

-Nyla Rose defeated enhancement talent

-Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski

-Tay Conti defeated Promise Braxton

-Dante Martin defeated Anthony Bowens

-Private Party defeated Ace Stone/Will Allday

-The Varsity Blonds defeated enhancement tag team

-Best Friends defeated The Hybrid-2/The Blade

-Death Triangle defeated Dark Order

(H/T Wrestling Observer)