Below are the results to yesterday’s NJPW STRONG taping, which took place from Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, California. Special thanks to PW Insider for sharing. SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin

-Chris Dickinson defeated Royce Isaacs

-Hikuelo defeated Juice Robinson in a tables match

-Yuya Uemura/Yuji Nagata defeated Kevin Knight/THE DKC

-Karl Fredericks/Hiroshi Tanahashi/Clark Connors defeated Barret/Bateman/Misterioso

-Will Ospreay lays out Fredericks and accepts his challenge for NJPW STRONG in Dallas

-JR Kratos defeated Fred Yehi

-Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser

-Jay White defeated Wheeler YUTA

-Jay White and Ishii brawl. White hits a low-blow and lays him out with the bladerunner

-Tom Lawlor defeated Lio Rush to retain the STRONG Openweight championship

-Ren Narita confronts Lawlor post match