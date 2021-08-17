Below are the results to yesterday’s NJPW STRONG taping, which took place from Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, California. Special thanks to PW Insider for sharing. SPOILERS AHEAD.
-Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin
-Chris Dickinson defeated Royce Isaacs
-Hikuelo defeated Juice Robinson in a tables match
-Yuya Uemura/Yuji Nagata defeated Kevin Knight/THE DKC
-Karl Fredericks/Hiroshi Tanahashi/Clark Connors defeated Barret/Bateman/Misterioso
-Will Ospreay lays out Fredericks and accepts his challenge for NJPW STRONG in Dallas
-JR Kratos defeated Fred Yehi
-Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser
-Jay White defeated Wheeler YUTA
-Jay White and Ishii brawl. White hits a low-blow and lays him out with the bladerunner
-Tom Lawlor defeated Lio Rush to retain the STRONG Openweight championship
-Ren Narita confronts Lawlor post match