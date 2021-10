Below are the results to last night’s tapings of AEW Dark: Elevation from Orlando Florida, which took place prior to the promotion’s live broadcast of Dynamite on TNT. Spoilers are below.

-Leyla Hirsch/Ryo Mizunami defeated Diamante/Local Talent

-FTR defaeted Toa Ianua/Mike Reed

-Emi Sakura defeated Reka Tehaka

-“10” defeated QT Marshall

-Paul Wight defeated Crlie Bravo/Cole Karter/Arjun Singh