The lineups for night one and night two of WrestleMania 41 appear to be getting locked in.

While things can always change in the final two weeks leading up to the biggest two-night premium live event of the year, WWE has seemingly locked in the matches they want to be featured on each night based on the bouts that have been officially announced thus far.

According to sources, the following lineups are planned for WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19 and WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, as it is the format that the WWE creative team are currently working with leading up to the shows:

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SATURDAY (Night 1)

* CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s World Championship)

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SUNDAY (Night 2)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Championship)

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

WrestleMania 41 will take place on 4/19 and 4/20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

